XenData, Technical Media Services launch all-in-one archiving solution

XenData and Singapore-based systems integrator Technical Media Services (TMS) have announced the launch of Vault-X, a new turnkey archiving solution.

Available from TMS in July 2011, Vault-X combines XenData6 Workstation software with archive hardware to create an all-in-one solution to provide users with complete connectivity to improve archiving workflow.

Vault-X key features and benefits include:

• a complete end-to-end solution with an internal LTO-5 HH drive delivering reliable archiving to and restoring from LTO data tape using Windows Explorer.

• archive and restore via drag and drop

• comprehensive management of offline files.