XenData, Microsoft Azure Partner on Hybrid Cloud Storage

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF.—XenData and Microsoft Azure have put its heads together and come up with a hybrid cloud service that combines XenData’s Cloud File Gateway and Microsoft Azure’s Storage. The combined system allows existing file-based applications to use cloud storage without the need for modification.

The complete hybrid storage system is configured by XenData, including setup of the Azure storage subscription. XenData serves as the single point of contact to give technical support for the complete hybrid storage system that covers both the XenData Cloud File Gateway and the Azure storage service.

Benefits of the XenData – Azure storage system include the ability to be scaled to multiple petabytes; tailored local and cloud storage policies; scheduled time windows so applications can write to local disk while scheduling the upload copy being made to Azure; Partial File Restore support; standard file sharing and security.

XenData will demonstrate the hybrid storage system at IBC 2017.