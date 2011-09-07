XenData announces collaboration with Harmonic for media storage and archive

XenData will be unveiling a new interface at IBC 2011 that integrates the range of XenData archive server products with Harmonic’s Media Application Server (MAS) and ProXplore. The new interface extends the capabilities of MAS to include management of archiving to and restoring from robotic LTO tape libraries that scale to multiple petabytes.

The new interface is applicable to Harmonic Media Application Server version 3.4 and the full range of XenData’s archive server solutions including: X64 Edition software, XenData6 Server software and the XenData range of SX-Archive Servers. Video assets are archived and written to LTO cartridges by the XenData system, before archive location information is passed back to MAS, which updates the metadata for that asset.

See the integrated system on the Harmonic stand 1.B20, and other XenData solutions on stand 7.47 at IBC2011.