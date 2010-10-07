XDT unveils Catapult Server v2.6

XDT launched Version 2.6 of its Catapult Server software at IBC2010.

Catapult v2.6 features include a Windows version of Catapult Server; CatapultBridge with support for WAN and JPEG 2000 workflows; H.264 video playback support in Dart; and a new Flipstream user interface with several enhancements.

XDT’s Catapult technology redefines media transfers over LANs/WANs for digital intermediate and post-production workflows. Catapult delivers high performance for point-to-point media transfers and high-resolution, uncompressed frame review over a standard networking infrastructure.