Wowza shows Wowza Media Server 2 live streaming WebM

Wowza Media Systems is demonstrating Google's WebM (HTML5) live streaming with the Wowza Media Server on the Wowza website. WebM is an open, royalty-free media file format designed for the Web.

Wowza Media Server is codec-agnostic, so adding the required VP8 video and Vorbis audio was easily accomplished, the company said. The Wowza team created a WebM (VP8/Vorbis-encoded) file and implemented WebM HTTP streaming. The file is streamed as if it were live using the Wowza server-side publishing API with results that include fast-loading playback and high image quality.

Wowza Media Server is high-performance software that simultaneously streams H.264/AAC/MP3 A/V content to users on any screen, including desktops, mobile devices and those in the living room. It offers broad support of media platforms, including Flash, Silverlight, Apple iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android and Blackberry, as well as IPTVs and game consoles.