Worldnow to Unveil Cloud-based Channel-in-a-Box at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Worldnow will unveil its Channel-in-a-Box (CiaB) intelligent cloud-based virtualized broadcast platform at the 2015 NAB Show. This cost-effective, easy-to-deploy solution makes it easy to launch and support automated, dynamic branded channels.

Broadcasters can launch unique live stream channels that leverage web ready assets, existing digital workflows and live capabilities. With options to monetize with sponsorships and ads, broadcasters can use Worldnow to create new programming revenue streams for broadcast brands using existing content.

Live video or on-demand assets can be uploaded and organized into individual shows, delivered via web, mobile, over-the-top (OTT) and digital sub-channels. For video brands seeking to create a dot.TV experience, Worldnow CiaB allows them to combine their digital assets on a single platform.

Worldnow’s Intelliengine requires only minimal oversight for channels, such as DTV sub-channels. Whenever breaking news occurs, the system enables a real-time switch from scheduled to live programming.

