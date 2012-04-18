WORK Microwave to unveil new DVB-S/S2 modulator at CommunicAsia 2012

WORK Microwave will introduce its latest, new-generation DVB-S/S2 modulator featuring multistream technology at CommunicAsia 2012, June 19-22 in Singapore.

The high-speed modulator with up to six multistream inputs and 50MHz to 180MHz and/or 950MHz to 2150MHz L-Band output is well suited for fixed-satellite ground stations as well as for SNG vehicles, fly-aways, or any other mobile or portable applications. The product supports DVB-S2 transmissions in variable coding and modulation (VCM) mode.

The company also will display the DVB-S2 IP-Modem SK-IP. Designed for high-speed network layer-two and layer-three operation, the device uses Generic Stream Encapsulation (GSE) according to TS 102 606 and offers a multichannel ACM system (OptiACM) to support full integration of ACM capabilities in point-to-point and point-to-multipoint satellite network links.