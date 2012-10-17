WohlerLoudness making debut at 2012 CCW

Making its debut at 2012 CCW will be WohlerLoudness, Wohler's newest turnkey solution powered by RadiantGrid and leveraging Linear Acoustic's industry-leading AERO.file technology.

This platform provides a proven solution for file-based loudness correction with built-in upmix and downmix capabilities. Utilizing file-based inspection/correction software, this new solution allows operators to identify and correct loudness issues at ingest, and before they become a problem. The platform performs multipass scaling, loudness range control, and upmixing and downmixing with support for Dolby® Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding and encoding, plus a host of codecs for other audio formats.

WohlerLoudness also manages ancillary data and advanced audio processing for channel remapping and insertion of new channels into the video/audio process, and is fully compliant with ITU-R BS.1770 and EBU R128.