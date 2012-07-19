Wohler unveils WST-708 caption translator

Wohler has introduced a real-time, single-card-based standards converter that enables on-the-fly conversion of WST/OP-47 to CEA-608/CEA-708 captioning standards.

The new turnkey caption standards translator offers two 3G/HD/SD video channels and allows for direct bridging and transcoding of captions/encoded subtitles without the need for additional hardware or offline conversion processing.

The WST-708 card allows for direct bridging and transcoding of captions/encoded subtitles without the need for additional hardware or offline conversion processing. In addition, it provides transcoded data out of serial and/or Ethernet ports for logging, closed-caption file regeneration, direct connection to an ATSC encoder and use with the SMPTE Grand Alliance protocol. The WST-708 card comes in an openGear form factor and is available as a single- or dual-card, redundant power supply, 1RU standalone unit.