Wohler Unveils iVAM1-1 Audio/Video Monitor

HAYWARD, Calif.—Wohler Technologies has introduced the budget-priced iVAM1-1 16-channel audio/video monitor.

The iVAM1-1 can monitor and meter up to 16 channels of 3G-SDI audio and video, as well as two channels of analog audio in a compact 1u format. A single 2.4-inch touchscreen, incorporating design philosophies from previous iAM Series products, allows operators to toggle between video, meters and menus, the company said.

An HDMI output provides for additional monitoring of the currently monitored video source. Analog XLR, headphone and selected 3G-SDI outputs are also included as standard. Options are available for monitoring AES3, MADI64, SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022, it said.

Front panel controls provide access to main volume, balance and auxiliary controls to supplement those available via the touchscreen. Individual audio channels can be summed, soloed or muted by a touch or mechanical control, the company said.

A front-mounted USB port is provided for software updates and a network interface allows for remote management. APIs allow for easy integration with third-party controllers, it said.

The iVAM1 is scheduled to ship in July, the Wohler said.