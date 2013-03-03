Wohler to Spotlight New Audio and Video Products at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Wohler Technologies will illuminate its RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform, its AMP1-MADIe and AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitors, new additions to its DVM MPEG Video Monitor Line, the DVM MPEG Video Monitor Line and several multi-display solutions.



The Wohler RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform offers transcoding, standards conversion, and audio processing including loudness correction, quality control, and media distribution that integrates with traffic, business process, and rights management systems.



The Wohler AMP1-MADIe features Ethernet control and configuration that offers functionality equivalent to a MADI audio hot-mic mixer. The AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor delivers high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD or SD-SDI streams. Wohler’s video monitors provide options for multi-display viewing and signal monitoring.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Wohler Technologies, Inc. will be at booth N3729.