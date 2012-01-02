Wohler to show DVM-2443, RMQ-230 video monitors at CABSAT 2012

Wohler’s DVM-2443 MPEG video monitor will make its Middle Eastern debut at CABSAT 2012. The cost-effective, four-screen monitoring system is designed to offer broadcasters advanced test and measurement features in a stand-alone 2RU configuration. It incorporates four 4.3in 16:9 ratio LED backlit displays for at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI streams, as well as PID table metadata, waveform and vectorscope overlays, and audio-level meters. It accepts two 3G/HD/SD-SDI loop-through inputs, as well as composite video, component video and analog audio stereo inputs.

The company also will showcase its new RMQ-230 quad split video monitor, which allows users to watch video and monitoring data in up to four display windows on a single 23in 1920 x 1080 LED backlight screen. The monitor accepts 3G/HD/SD-SDI, analog composite and HDMI inputs in varying configurations tailor for different monitoring applications.

In addition to allowing broadcasters to mix and match video input formats on a single screen, the RMQ-230 can display waveform and vectorscope while also providing audio de-embedding, audio metering of up to eight channels, UMD, timecode and various markers. While the monitor can display video and monitoring features in four uniform areas, it can also be configured as a single full screen or with one large and three smaller windows.