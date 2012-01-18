Wohler to show AMP2-E16V Series Modular audio/video processing monitor enhancements at BVE 2012
Among its rollout at BVE 2012, Wohler will present enhancements to its flagship AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor. Highlights include a new automation configuration menu and hot keys that allow the unit to recall presets automatically based on a predefined set of conditions.
These features greatly simplify operations for a broader range of users by addressing even the most complex applications with a single press of a button. In addition to new automation and channel-cluster configuration options, version 5 now offers support for both Dolby and SMPTE 2020 metadata-based downmixing, more specific status window descriptors, and remote setup and software update options via Ethernet connection.
