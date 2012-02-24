Wohler teams with Eyeheight to put KARMAudio loudness control on openGear platform

Wohler Technologies has announced a licensing agreement with Eyeheight, a leading developer of compliance solutions for the broadcast and post-production industries based in the U.K. Under the agreement, Wohler will integrate the company's KARMAudioRT loudness control technology into a 2-RU card compatible with any Ross openGear frame, and with the openGear DashBoard network control and monitoring application.

Wohler is actively engaged in providing loudness and monitoring solutions, both through the company's modular AMP2-16V 16-channel audio- and video-monitoring platform, and its award-winning Pandora loudness analyzer. The company recently announced that it is providing the ancillary data and captioning capabilities of its acclaimed HDCC solution on the openGear platform, and the KARMAudio solution introduced today represents another significant step forward not only in terms of loudness control, but also in Wohler's work as an openGear partner.

The automatic perceptual loudness control offered by KARMAudio technology is based on ITU-R BS.1770 multichannel perceptual loudness and true peak measurements, and sophisticated proprietary correction algorithms. KARMAudio products make it easy for users to comply with emerging loudness practices such as ATSC A/85:2009/2011 (as required by S.2847), EBU R 128-2011, and short-term peak loudness requirements (e.g. U.K. BCAP rule 4.7).