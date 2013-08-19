Wohler Ships Three New Monitors

SAN FRANCISCO — Wohler Technologies announced that its DVM family of multiscreen broadcast-quality MPEG video monitors is now shipping in three new screen configurations: Four 4.3-inch screens, two 7-inch screens, or two 9-inch screens.



Capable of decoding and displaying MPEG-2 and MPEG-4, DVB-ASI, and IPTV multicast transport streams, as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI/HDMI video, the DVM family puts complex signal monitoring into a single unit.



Wohler’s DVM monitors provide audio and video display and speakers along with ETR290 TS analysis. The broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID data for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.