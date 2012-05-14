Wohler RadiantGrid media automation platform set for unveiling

To be featured at BroadcastAsia 2012, Wohler's RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform enables a more efficient solution for file-based creation, standards conversion, QC, and distribution of media, while augmenting and integrating with trafficking, rights management, linear automation, and business process management systems.

At the heart of the platform is RadiantGrid's TrueGrid enhanced, robust media transformation and parallel processing engine, coupled with an underlying content management fabric that leverages intelligent media processing functions to generate outstanding results at unrivaled speeds.

Powered by this engine, RadiantGrid now manages everything from faster-than-real-time transcoding and audio processing, to more complex processing such as faster-than-real-time standards conversion, mixed cadence correction, video optimization, audio loudness conformance, and more.