Wohler provides free enhancements for Pandora

Wohler Technologies has introduced a series of enhancements to its Pandora loudness monitoring and logging system. Through the new Wohler Loudness application, Pandora now allows users to monitor, analyze, and demonstrate audio loudness levels on an iPad or iPod touch. Additional updates to Pandora facilitate easy capture, storage, and email delivery of loudness log files; enable even more comprehensive measurement of loudness metrics; and support more flexible configuration of the monitoring system.

The new Wohler Loudness application for the Pandora system gives iPad and iPod touch users the ability to demonstrate Pandora's monitoring and analysis of audio loudness levels from stereo on up to eight channels extracted from either an SDI input or four AES embedded pairs. When the application is in "Demo" mode, features can be demonstrated on an iPod touch or iPad. Standards covered include ATSC A/85 (ITU BS.1770 and ITU BS.1771), EBU R128, and ARIB TR-B32.

Additional capabilities of the new Pandora software release include logging with the ability to send log files via email, a feature that allows engineers to document, deliver, and demonstrate loudness readings quickly and effectively, no matter where they're working. Wohler also has enhanced Pandora with added readings for true peak, loudness range (LRA), average and maximum loudness, as well as with over/under indications.

The latest release of Pandora software is now available as a free download titled as "Wohler Loudness" in the iTunes App Store.