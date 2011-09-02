Wohler announces latest version of AMP2-E16V monitor

At IBC this month, Wohler Technologies will announce enhancements to its flagship AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor.

The AMP2-E16V, version 5, features a new automation configuration menu and hot keys that allow the unit to recall presets automatically based on a pre-defined set of conditions. This simplifies operations for a broader range of users by addressing the most complex applications with a single press of a button.

In addition to new automation and channel-cluster configuration options, version 5 now offers support for both Dolby and SMPTE 2020 metadata-based downmixing, more specific status window descriptors and remote setup and software update options via Ethernet connection.

Wohler’s AMP2-E16V features dual 4.3-inch OLED displays that support dedicated video monitoring, metadata monitoring, loudness metering, audio routing and mix controls and Dolby Zoom functions. In addition to enabling simultaneous multiformat monitoring for up to 16 channels of 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, analog or TOSLINK inputs in any combination, the system enables concurrent loudness monitoring and complete mixing and routing freedom.

Already capable of providing monitoring of SMPTE 2020 and Dolby audio signals, the AMP2-E16V now can use either Dolby metadata or SMPTE 2020 metadata to set the center and surround downmix levels. The system further automates operations through a new “AutoSet” button on the channel-cluster configuration screen. A click to the button triggers the unit to name and arrange channel clusters automatically, based upon output selections in the monitor configuration menu.