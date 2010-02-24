Wohler Amps Up Monitor Series



At the 2010 NAB Show, Wohler will unveil the AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video monitor, a new dual 4.3-inch OLED version of the company’s AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor.



In addition to dedicating video monitoring to the AMP2-16 Series, Wohler recently added Free Mix and Dolby Zoom functions. Dolby Zoom switches between the standard overview of monitored channels and monitoring of the decoded channels of an available Dolby stream without entering any menus. The full trim, pan, and routing controls of the Free Mix feature reduce dependence on mixing consoles.



Wohler will also display its CD-1 Closed Caption Video Monitor Adaptor, which decodes and renders closed caption subtitles for any video monitor to display. The CD-1 automatically detects and decodes WST, OP-47 and EIA-608/EIA-708 subtitles. Output options include two open-caption HD/SDI outputs, a DVI open-caption output, and an RS-232 output of closed caption contents.



Wohler will also introduce a new software graphical user interface for the company’s HDCC captioning card. The comprehensive HDCC-200A GUI features an overview screen, encoding/decoding settings, complete test functions and GPI/O configuration.



Wohler will be at Booth N3023.



