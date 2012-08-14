WMAZ Goes Live with Precis 4

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: Bitcentral announced that Macon, Ga., station WMAZ went live on the Bitcentral’s Precis 4 and Oasis news production and playout platform. WMAZ is a member of Gannett Co. and the CBS affiliate in Macon.



Precis 4.0 brings four channels of playout and MOS workflow integration and integrates with various systems to meet simultaneous production needs for broadcast, online and mobile with the scalability to meet the ever-growing number of delivery platforms. Precis customers have the flexibility to choose from a variety of technology brands, such as Adobe’s Premiere Pro for full craft editing or Bitcentral’s browser editor Create. AP’s ENPS and Avid’s iNews are tightly integrated as well.



The workflow goes beyond the newsroom and extends content creation out into the field. Journalists can see and use all of the station’s content from wherever they are and remotely contribute their packages back to the station.