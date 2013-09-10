Witbe, NexStreaming join forces on OTT video analytics

Witbe and NexStreaming will announce at IBC 2013 a partnership to offer OTT and multiscreen video service providers a pre-integrated solution that enables rapid deployment of monitoring and analytics across all smartphone and tablets.



The service providers are integrating NexPlayer, NexStreaming's video player SDK, in their Android, iOS and Windows 8 applications. This makes video streaming services available on every device regardless of the terminal brand or OS version, using HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) or Microsoft Smooth Streaming.

NexPlayer SDK can be made available with Witbe's analytics engine pre-integratedto accelerate development of applications and to provide comprehensive metrics on the quality that each user experiences when watching online video.



This low-level integration allows the Witbe analytics engine to report more than 50 metrics out of the box to assess Quality of Experience (rebufferings, freeze time) and network issues (bit rates, throughput) together with device information (model, OS version and CPU).

See Witbe at IBC 2013 Stand H.C74.