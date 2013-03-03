Winsted to Highlight New Envision Command Consoles at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Winsted Corporation will introduce EnVision Command Consoles. Designed to offer the perfect balance of form and function for today’s control room technology the consoles are available in single, double or triple tier configurations. Each tier supports a 7-½” or 15” high slat-track section with multiple monitor mounting positions for optimal sightlines and ergonomically correct viewing angles.



An array of slat-track accessories is available to reduce clutter and keep workstations organized, including convenient, flexible cable management.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Winsted Corporation will be at booth C7406.