Wi-Fi-Enabled AirTV 2 Tuner Launched by Dish

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish has unveiled the latest edition of its cord-cutting AirTV brand with the new Wi-Fi enabled network tuner, AirTV 2. This new model is designed to wirelessly deliver free local over-the-air channels to connected devices, smartphones and tablets whether in or out of the house.

AirTV 2 comes equipped with a 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi system and features a compact design and wireless capability to be placed anywhere. The tuner can connect to a digital antenna and a wireless or wired network, providing two live streams of digitally transmitted OTA content simultaneously; two can be viewed inside the home, one outside the home. By connecting to an external hard drive, AirTV can also record up to two local channels simultaneously and access them in and out of the home.

When using the AirTV 2, consumers can access local channels from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS through the Sling app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and iOS and Android devices. Customers can also integrate local channels directly into their Sling channel guide.

AirTV 2 is now available at a price of $99.99. It is also available through bundle offers to new Sling TV customers. For more information, visit AirTV.net or Sling.com.