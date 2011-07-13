WhiteHatt Technologies launches new website

WhiteHatt Technologies has launched a new website reflecting the company's mission to provide consumers with the freedom to cut the cord and end their dependence on cable and satellite TV.

The new website is about educating the public and the media, as well as reaching out to potential investors.

Enhancements to the website include improved navigation, a clean user interface and new features such as tabs with access to press released and full investor relations. The site was specifically designed using SEO best practices.