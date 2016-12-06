Wheatstone AirAura X3 Gets HD/FM Time Alignment

NEW BERN, N.C.—The AirAura X3 processor from Wheatstone is now capable of off-air monitoring, measurement and real-time correction of HD diversity delay sans external gear thanks to the addition of HD/FM time alignment.

Wheatstone has embedded the diversity delay, as well as its measurement and correction, within the AirAura X3 audio processor.

The goal of this is minimize listener tuneouts when the HD signal blends to analog at the fringes of a station’s coverage. The diversity delay is kept in alignment, removing the need for outboard hardware.