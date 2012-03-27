WEISSCAM to Announce New SOHA Camera Platform at 2012 NAB Show



At this year’s NAB Show, WEISSCAM GmbH will announce SOHA, an advanced technology platform designed to outlast the short product cycles challenging the industry.The SOHA platform allows WEISSCAM to build cameras that extend the life cycles of cameras while improving return on investment.



The SOHA platform integrates an interchangeable sensor board (for 2/3-inch, Super16 and Super35 format), high-performance interface (up to 1.200MByte/s) for industry standard recorders, uncompressed RAW and HD output, and modular software architecture.The sensor boards can be changed to cover all formats or to upgrade the hardware to the latest sensor design without having to buy a new camera.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.WEISSCAM will be at booth C8740.





