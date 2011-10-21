Weather Central Forecast Tailor ensures content consistency across distribution platforms

At IBC2011 in Amsterdam last month, Weather Central showed new and enhanced tools for smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TVs. The lineup includes a full suite of solutions for mobile Web, WAP, iPhone, iPad and Android platforms.

Forecast Tailor is a new Web app that ensures broadcasters have the same forecast on every screen. It eliminates the repetition and potential inconsistency inherent in pushing weather content simultaneously to websites, mobile platforms and other display devices by automatically populating templates for each target with information drawn from any Weather Central broadcast production system.

Weather Central also showed its new Fusion Studio, an integrated 3-D creation software package that eliminates the time and resource consumption associated with high-end, 3-D graphics and lets on-air meteorologist interact directly with on-screen 3-D.