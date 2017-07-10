Wazee Streamlines Core Metadata Management

DENVER—Wazee Digital said it updated the cloud-based Core digital asset management platform user interface with improvements for ingesting content and updating bulk metadata.



The first thing users will notice when logging in to Core is a new landing page. From there, a more intuitive interface design makes it possible to handle tasks in fewer clicks. The search function got a boost with type-ahead predictive search, whereby users start typing a query into the search field, and Core anticipates the complete query, makes suggestions, and immediately begins looking for results. Also, Core now saves users' search history in the search bar for quick reference. Changes to bins in the interface make for a more efficient user experience.



For content ingest, a new discovery policy allows the master asset and bulk metadata to be ingested separately, with Core later synchronizing the two during the discovery process. The enhancements are available now to all users at no additional cost.