Waves releases Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter

Waves Audio, in association with Aphex, has released a modeled plug-in version of the original Aphex Aural Exciter, dubbed the Waves Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter.

The new plug-in is based on one of the two original tube-powered prototype units developed by Aphex during the mid-’70s. The Waves Aphex Vintage Aural Exciter plug-in delivers all the unique character of the rare hardware unit, with all the advantages of software. Suited for vocal and instrumental tracks alike, the software is compatible with both PC and Mac systems.