Waves Audio introduces MPX Master Tape plug-in

Waves Audio unveiled the MPX Master Tape plug-in. Developed in association with legendary producer/engineer Eddie Kramer (who worked with Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and Kiss) as part of an ongoing series of collaborations, the MPX Master Tape plug-in is modeled on a rare machine consisting of an Ampex 350 transport and 351 electronics. With adjustable tape speed, bias, flux, wow and flutter, along with noise parameters, the MPX provides comprehensive control over the contours of any sound. To top it off, Waves has added a flexible slap and feedback delay, ideal for rock, dance, dub and countless other styles. For recording, mixing and mastering, MPX brings the richness and warmth of real tape saturation to any DAW setup.



When Waves started its hardware modeling project with Eddie Kramer, it was their intention to create a model of the original recording chain from Olympic Studios in London that Kramer used on his classic recordings of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix. The first two plug-ins from this project were the HLS Channel and PIE Compressor.

The MPX Master Tape plug-in is the last link in the chain. The Ampex 350 and 351 valve tape machines were mainstays of the recording industry, used for literally thousands of hit albums and singles over more than two decades of recording. Waves tracked down a perfectly maintained machine and began the long, complex modeling process. Assisting Waves were Bob Olhsson (who has worked with Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross) and co-developer John Haeny (who worked with the Doors, John Coltrane, Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne). Waves used 3M Scotch 206/207 tape for the modeling, as it was considered an almost ideal match for this machine.

The MPX Master Taper plug-in adds classic warmth and clarity to a mix