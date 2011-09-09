Waves Audio introduces H-EQ Hybrid Equalizer

Audio DSP specialist Waves Audio has introduced its H-EQ Hybrid Equalizer. H-EQ is a uniquely powerful plug-in for mixing and mastering, featuring vintage and modern EQ inspired by the finest British and American consoles.

Included are seven different filter types per band: US Vintage, UK Vintage 1 and 2, US Modern, UK Modern and Digital 1 and 2. In addition, the H-EQ includes a newly-developed asymmetrical bell filter. An intuitive keyboard graphic lets users choose frequencies by clicking on notes, and an exclusive MS Mode allows users to apply different EQ to Mid and Side content.

All standard controls are in place, including Stereo/Linked, Dual/Unlinked, and MS Mode functionality, and a keyboard graphic allows the user to pick a specific frequency by clicking on its corresponding note. Waves also includes flexible real-time frequency spectrum analyzer with multiple display options as part of the H-EQ package.

Waves H-EQ is now available , and the H-EQ is also available at no additional charge to Waves Mercury owners with current Waves Update Plan coverage.