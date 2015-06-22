Waterman Broadcasting Adds ChyronHego BlueNet Graphics

MELVILLE, N.Y. – ChyronHego has announced it is supplying Florida-based Waterman Broadcasting with a complete suite of upgrades for BlueNet graphics workflow for the broadcasters main control room. The new workflow features the latest versions of ChryonHego’s CAMIO graphics asset management platform and Mosaic real-time graphics creations and playout systems, all of which are powered by Lyric PRO software.

ChyronHego's BlueNet in Use in Waterman's Control Room

Waterman replaced its previous ChyronHego HyperX2 graphics system with six Mosaic systems and swapped CAMIO servers with CAMIO MX and MX DR servers. The CAMIO servers are fully integrates with Waterman’s AP ENP computer system; Mosaic serves as the primary graphics engine; and Lyric PRO handles content creation and provides 2D/3D text, graphics and animation capabilities.

Waterman Broadcasting operates WBBH and WZVN in Florida.