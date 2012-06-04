WAFB Goes Live With BitCentral Precis 4.06

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.: Bitcentral announced that Baton Rouge, La., station WAFB, has upgraded to Bitcentral’s Precis 4.06 news production and playout solution.



WAFB is the first Raycom station upgrading from Precis 3 to Precis 4. There are roughly 20 additional stations that will be upgraded over the next 18 months. Bitcentral said it was “able to provide a solution that delivered the most current hardware and software systems to upgrade Raycom while utilizing a blended learning approach to minimize costs and travel expenses.”



Bitcentral says Precis is an open news production system that delivers news to over 85 million American households daily.