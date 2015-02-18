Vsoft to Show Microwave Software Products at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Vsoft Communications will show Microwave Pro 2, a software product that performs frequency searches for the part 101 and broadcast auxiliaries frequencies. The latest version calculates dynamic carrier to interference ratios and provides a quick map of the geometry of protected and interfering paths.

For microwave frequency allocation and path analysis, the new release implements the NSMA (National Spectrum Management Association) OH Loss model, an industry-standard propagation model used by microwave coordinators for path loss predictions.

It’s now possible to define a microwave path as a bidirectional system, and the frequency search now allows a list of forward/return frequency pairs to be examined. It also includes a library of common frequency pairs for various bands and mapping capability.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Vsoft Communications will be in booth C2917.