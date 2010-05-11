VSN introduces vsnlegalrec DTT

The analog switch-off can be framed within a wider process of technological restructuring affecting broadcasters, viewers and manufacturers of broadcast equipment alike. In this respect, VSN has recently updated its low-cost compliance recording solution to be compatible with digital broadcasting.

The new vsnlegalrec DTT allows users to record in Windows Media format the signal received in DTV stations while maintaining all the features of the previous version. To facilitate signal distribution to the greatest number of viewers, the system offers the two streaming modes, that is, with or without Windows Media Server. Its channel searcher enables users to easily spot the channel they want to record without having to introduce the required parameters manually. Along with its sister application, vsnlegalplayer, the required materials are retrieved and exported to a separate file, and the capture date and time can be embedded into the video for visual registry purposes.