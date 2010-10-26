VSN adds native ProRes 422 codec support for ingest, playout modules using Matrox platform

VSN has added native support for the ProRes 422 codec on all ingest and playout modules running on the Matrox platform. This feature, along with the possibility of having client versions running on Windows and Apple in the same broadcast automation system, will advance progress toward the seamless interoperability of Windows and Apple systems.

ProRes 422 (HQ, LT and Proxy) will be included in the list of VSN's supported codecs, which include DV, DVCPRO, MPEG-2 long GOP 420/422, MPEG2 I-frame 422, IMX, DVCPRO 100, 5-300Mb/s, XDCAMHD 422 1920 x 1080 50Mb/s (CBR), and H.264.

The new versions allow content producers and broadcasters to build end-to-end ProRes 422 workflows, from ingest to playout, based on VSN’s architecture. This enhancement affects ingest (vsnautorec), playout (vsnmatic and vsnairnews) and video servers (VMax).