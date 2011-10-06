Volicon unveils Observer Mobile

Volicon has introduced Observer Mobile, a newly streamlined Web-based interface that supports H.264 on Apple iOS devices using the Safari Web browser with native support for iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices.

Designed specifically for media executives on the go, Observer Mobile provides greater flexibility, portability and the added convenience of accessing live Observer streaming along with back navigation of previously recorded content from both local and remote locations.

The ability to play, pause, search and create logged content on demand using smart devices will provide broadcasters with instant access to the final broadcast product to ensure quality, compliance, and communication within the media enterprise.