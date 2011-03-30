Volicon to Feature Observer Line at NAB



Volicon will unveil three major additions to its Observer product line at the NAB Show. The new Observer TS MPEG ASI/IP logging system, Loudness Monitoring, and AC-3/Dolby Digital decoding features build upon the existing Observer framework to deliver timely, fully integrated solutions to broadcast and cable network operators.



The new Observer TS gives operators the ability to capture full resolution MPEG transport streams. It also generates low resolution proxy content with complete stream, search, analyze, clip and publish functionality.



Observer’s BS.1770 and EBU compliant solutions offers fully integrated loudness monitoring tools to help operators maintain compliance and avoid fines. Also on display, the Volicon Observer AC-3 (Dolby Digital) decoding option makes it easy for operators to capture and log HD/SD-SDI content without relying on the cost and complexity of external third-party hardware.



Enhanced with these features, the Observer provides reliable and more robust tools for measuring, monitoring, logging, and alerts, all available through a unified Web interface.



Volicon will be at Booth SU5902.



