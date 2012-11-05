Volicon to feature Observer 7.0 at CCW

At CCW 2012, Volicon will demonstrate how the Observer 7.0 system allows users to log MPEG transport streams continuously, as well as monitor A/V content including BS.1770-2 loudness and other correlations of data and video.

Additionally, Observer 7.0 allows users to stream and export content to all stakeholders in the media enterprise.

Because Observer TS logs the full transport stream, the user is able to go back an hour, a day, a week or a month to examine and/or export content and effectively eliminate chronic issues with service handoffs. Low bit-rate proxies, WMV or H.264, and DVR-like frame-accurate controls allow for easy content review, even when operating over an enterprise network or WAN.

Leveraged across the enterprise, Observer 7.0 can provide benefits to hundreds of users. Its low-resolution proxy streaming functionality gives executives the benefit of easy desktop review of live and recorded content, enables engineering staff to monitor and maintain quality of experience, and gives sales staff a tool for rapid ad verification.