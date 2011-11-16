Volicon showcases new Observer TS at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2011

Volicon is showcasing the Observer TS (transport stream) MPEG (ASI/IP/QAM) logging system at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2011. With the ability to capture and record full-resolution MPEG transport streams natively, the Observer TS makes it easy for cable operators to monitor feeds from local TV stations, to identify faults within the transport stream, roll back video for review, troubleshoot errors, provide broadcasters and cable operators with clips illustrating the issue and satisfy customer concerns about service quality.

The Observer TS captures full-resolution MPEG transport streams and generates low-resolution proxy content and accompanying metadata. Operators can easily extract flexible MPEG metadata and troubleshoot the MPEG transport stream live or from the Observer log.