Vizrt to Show 4K Graphics and Video Workflow at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Vizrt will show a complete 4K graphics and video workflow at the 2015 NAB Show. Viz Engine, Vizrt’s real-time compositing engine, now renders real-time 4K graphics and serves live video, clips and real-time graphics to eight output channels from a single system in HD, 4K, SDI and IP streams. It can be used as a server, as part of a SAN, to drive a video wall or in other modes, and is fully integrated with newsroom, sports, weather and promotions workflows.

Viz One media asset management (MAM) now manages and distributes 4K video content. 4K cameras and tracking will enable immersive graphics and video to be displayed on Viz Virtual Studio and other displays around the booth. Vizrt’s sports tools, Viz Libero and Viz Arena, now provide 4K video and graphics analysis for sports.

Also new is Viz Weather Alerts, a cost-effective, one-box severe weather alert system that manages and controls the display of watches and warnings, overlays maps with satellite and radar imagery, integrates traffic data, and integrates social media curation and distribution from a single user interface.

Vizrt’s Social TV is now available as a one-box solution, including an interactive, customizable graphics package. New features include geo-located analytics from any source for heat-map visualizations and the ability to trigger content directly to air using Social TV’s feed streamer component.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Vizrt will be in booth SL2417. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com