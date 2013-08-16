Vizrt to highlight NRCS integration at BIRTV 2013

Vizrt will show integration with third-party newsroom systems at BIRTV in Beijing, Aug. 21-24.

The newsroom computer system integration allows journalists in the newsroom access to graphic templates in Viz Content Pilot and videos from Viz Media Engine directly within the NRCS interface, producing an efficient newsroom workflow.



The company will also feature its Viz Engine, a real-time 3-D compositing system which enhances the ability of broadcasters to render for any platform with new IP streaming capability. Graphics and video are composited in real time and output as a stream in multiple format options and resolutions for online, mobile devices and live on-air.



Vizrt also will display Viz Virtual Studio. The presentation will show the many uses of a virtual set and include immersive graphic elements as well as several virtual environments.



See Vizrt at BIRTV2013 booth 3023.