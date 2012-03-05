Vizrt to Highlight 3D Rendering, Multiplatform Distribution Workflows at NAB

Vizrt Vis Virtual Studio

At its NAB booth, dubbed, “The What’s Next Stand,” Vizrt, will highlight advances in live graphics, real-time 3D rendering, channel branding, interactive content, and IP streaming video. Vizrt workflows span ingest and transcoding to automated multi-platform content distribution on TV, web, phones or other handheld devices.



Vizrt will show broadcasters how to engage the home viewer by letting them be part of the live newscast, and triggering real-time rendered graphics from iPads with a second screen app. The show, which will run every half-hour, will include on-air talent using the latest multi-touch screens, iPads, immersive graphics, and real-time rendered content to tell a compelling story.



Vizrt will show its Viz Trio CG, Viz Virtual Studio, and Viz Content Pilot, a live template-based graphics system. Viz Content Pilot is now integrated with the Viz Media Engine, which includes tools to manage multi-platform distribution.



Viz Multichannel now features improved integration with Viz Trio, including multi-playlist support, faster playlist loading, support for timeline editors, and integration with Viz Media Engine. And Version 4.5 of LiberoVision’s Libero Highlight adds the ability to embed virtual advertisements onto live programming, iPad-enabled control of the LiberoVision annotator, 3D arrows, detection of camera angles used in American football, faster video processing, and a simplified user interface.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Vizrt will be at booth SL5605.



