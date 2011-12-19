Vizrt provides broadcast graphics to Korean TV Channel

Vizrt from Oslo, Norway, has sold broadcast graphics equipment to a leading Korean TV channel in a deal worth $520,000. The package includes Viz Engine to power the channel’s HD content. Viz Artist will be driving dynamic 3-D graphics design. Template management will be handled by Viz Content Pilot, which will also be the character generator for the control room. In the studio, Viz Video Wall ER will be displaying real time HD content, and is made interactive through integration with Viz Anchor. Vizrt provides real-time 3-D graphics and asset management tools for the broadcast industry, including animations, maps and online publishing tools. Customers include CNN, CBS, Fox, the BBC, BSkyB and ITN.