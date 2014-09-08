Vizrt Partners with Nexidia on Speech Search

AMSTERDAM — Vizrt and Nexidia announced greater integration of Nexidia’s patented Dialogue Search application into the latest version of Vizrt’s Viz One media asset management system. Vizrt will demonstrate the integration at IBC 2014 in Amsterdam, stand 7.A10.



The new integration expands on the search functionality in Viz One to now include finding assets or clips based on the actual words and phrases. The integration with Nexidia allows Viz One users to preview matching clips or assets based on search results and permanently save them within Viz One. Markers can be used as a base for immediate rough cut using Viz One’s browser-based player, or exported to an edit workstation.



“Search is key to the user experience. When building the Nexidia integration, we focused on ensuring that the entire dialogue search and rough-cut process was seamless,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, Vizrt chief technology officer. “This meant making sure all operations could be performed within our native web-based HTML5 interface.”



Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia’s Media and Entertainment division noted that users would no longer be dependent on logged metadata or transcriptions.