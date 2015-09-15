VITEC Debuts New MGW Prism With HEVC Support
SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—Vitec has unveiled the latest version of its IPTV transcoding platform, the MGW Prism. The new version adds HEVC (H.265) transcoding and a redesigned management interface with clustering support.
MGW Prism
The MGW Prism is able to transcode video streams to H.264 or HEVC SD/HD streams for delivery to CDNs, remote locations, or other IPTV viewers using less bandwidth. The system can also generate up to 16 profiles per video source and a combiner for generating adaptive bit rate streams using containers like Apple HTTP Live Streaming, Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming, and MPEG-DASH without having to offload to external servers.
The Prism also features KLV 0601/STANAG 4609 metadata pass-through, which allows satellite companies to ingest IP streams from airborne vehicles and relay them with lower bit rates using H.265 or H.264, while retaining metadata on the output stream.
VITEC, a provider of video encoding and streaming technology, demonstrated the new MGW Prism at IBC 2015.
