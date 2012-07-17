Visual Unity to highlight vuMedia multiscreen platform

At IBC2012, Visual Unity will showcase its vuMedia multiscreen platform.

The integrated content management and delivery platform allows broadcasters and content owners to control how their brand and assets are managed, delivered and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Highly scalable and flexible, vuMedia is designed to deliver a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web or any mobile or connected device, comprehensive Video on Demand services, social network integration, and secure robust content distribution — all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.



New enhancements to the vuMedia framework include an entry-level, easy-to- use version of the online video platform, enhanced mobile features and support for 4K streaming.



