Visual Unity shows vuMedia integrated content management platform

Visual Unity showed its vuMedia integrated content management and Content Delivery Network platform at the 2012 NAB Show.

The system is designed to help broadcasters and content owners enter the challenging world of multiscreen media, providing complete control over how their brand, assets and user experience are managed and monetized.

Through four scalable and flexible modules, vuMedia delivers a cutting-edge web-based and mobile viewing experience, comprehensive VOD services and efficient content delivery, including a secure and robust Content Delivery Network — all of which can be seamlessly deployed into existing workflows. The modules are:

• vuChannel: for web-based mobile and smart TV viewing, fully integrated into the station backend;

• vuDemand: for comprehensive VOD services, including billing and in-depth reporting;

• vuMobile: for mobile-optimized content, applications and interactive marketing tools to effectively engage mobile audiences; and

• vuNet: for providing extended secure control over distribution and user-experience management, connected to global CDNs or to Visual Unity’s CDN for use in areas where the cloud is either unavailable, too expensive or unfavorably shifts control to other operators.