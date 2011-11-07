Vislink gains Russian Federation Certificate of Compliance

Link Research and Advent, both subsidiaries of UK broadcast security technology vendor Vislink, have been given Russian Federation certification for key products. Link’s L1500 and XP1310 camera systems have been approved, as have Advent’s Newswift CF, HD and LT, Mantis and FlyDrive Satcom antennas.

Russian Federation law requires certification of a broad range of products prior to entry to its marketplace. By obtaining certification, a manufacturer can prove that its product has met established national quality standards and may therefore gain ready access to the market.

The Link wireless camera systems is used in sports broadcasting, with swappable RF modules and proprietary LMS-T, as well as standard DVB-T modulation schemes.

Advent's Satcom antennas are used by a number of major broadcasters for their Outside Broadcast operations. The Advent FlyDrive antenna in particular can be used as either a flyaway or vehicle mounted system.