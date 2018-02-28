Vigor Launches Advertio Cloud Ad Insertion Platform

SAN DIEGO—Vigor Systems is rolling out a software-as-a-service version of its advanced linear local ad insertion platform, the Advertio Cloud.

The Advertio Cloud moves media delivery, scheduling and monitoring into the cloud and offers a number of subscription benefits, including monthly rental of server; access to the Vigor Cloud Portal via a desktop or mobile device; advanced overnight shipment of replacement servers; remote assistance from Vigor with systems setup; and ongoing support for portal, hardware and software updates.

New features to the platform will include a channel monitoring matrix; quick upload tool for ad media and CCMS schedules; scalable station infrastructure set up; and media and playout log monitoring from a central location.

The Vigor server included in all subscriptions is a high-density DPI ad server for SD and HD content. Current Advertio functionality supports MPEG-2 and MPEG4 AVC (H.264) in SD and HD formats as well as SCTE-30/35 DPI trigger commands. The unit also has interoperability with ad splicers, simultaneous ad insertion on up to 100 channels and 96,000 SD/36,000HD 30-second ad storage capacity.

Vigor will begin Advertio Cloud service roll out in March.